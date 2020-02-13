Malawi court rejects application to suspend landmark poll ruling

Malawi's Constitutional Court on Wednesday threw out an application by President Peter Mutharika and the country's electoral commission to suspend a landmark judgement that annulled last May's presidential elections.

The court last week overturned the results that saw Mutharika narrowly re-elected, citing widespread irregularities -- especially the "massive" use of correction fluid on tally sheets.

It ordered the southern African country to hold a fresh presidential election within 150 days and an investigation into the operations of the electoral commission.

But Mutharika and the commission applied for a stay order until an appeal the president has filed is heard by the country's Supreme Court.

The court dismissed the application in its ruling in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday.

"This is a public law case and the law must be cautiously applied," said judge Dingiswayo Madise.

The court also rejected the electoral commission's argument that another election would be costly for the impoverished country.