African leaders call for 'end to external interference' in affairs of Libya

African leaders say they want "an immediate end to external interference" in the affairs of conflict-ridden Libya.

That's according to ambassador Smail Chergui, commissioner for peace and security at the African Union (AU).

Chergui was speaking to journalists in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, after presenting a report on the peace and security situation on the continent at the AU heads of state summit that ends on Monday.

Libya has been plagued by violent conflict since the toppling of its leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and several western and African countries have been attempting to restore peace in the country.

Western powers have been accused of frustrating attempts to end violence in Libya to exploit the nation's natural resources, such as oil.