Africa needs to 'eliminate corruption', UN secretary-general tells AU summit

United Nations secretary António Guterres has called on the international community to play their part in rooting out money laundering, tax evasion and illicit flows of capital in Africa.

Addressing the African Union heads of state summit in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Sunday, Guterres said that corruption was depriving the continent of resources that could advance its development.

“We need to eliminate corruption, reform tax systems and improve governance. The international community must show stronger determination in fighting tax evasion, money laundering and illicit flows of capital.

“These have been depriving African countries of essential resources for development,” said the UN chief, who was attending the 33rd session of AU heads of state summit, due to end of Monday.