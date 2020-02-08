Malawi's Rastafarians win landmark dreadlock ruling

Makeda Mbewe was just six years old when she was kicked out of her primary school in Malawi for wearing her hair in the dreadlocks of her Rastafarian religion.

Two years later, she is back in the playground, thanks to a landmark court ruling in January forcing state schools to accept children wearing their hair the Rastafarian way.

The case was galvanised by her family, who joined forces with dozens of other Rastafarian parents to try to force the education system to end discrimination against children from one of the country's smallest religious minorities.

"I am delighted with the ruling because it takes a huge burden off my shoulders," Makeda's dreadlocked father, Wisdom Mbewe, told AFP.

At first there was no problem when Makeda enrolled at Blantyre Girls Primary School, in the country's capital.

But after two years - and as her hair grew long and prominent -- the child was told to leave.

"They demanded that we cut her hair," said her father, a 40-year-old truck driver.

Rastafarianism is a religious movement of Jamaican origin which considers former Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie to be its Messiah.

Many Rastafarians sport dreadlocks which for them symbolise the Lion of Judah, one of the late emperor's titles.

Dreadlocks gained global recognition thanks to the cultural influence of the late reggae star Bob Marley, also a Rastafarian, and have since become popular the world over.