Fear grips Cameroon's anglophone regions ahead of voting day

Long-delayed elections are due to take place in Cameroon on Sunday, but in the country's violence-torn English-speaking areas, the fear is almost palpable.

"Everyone is holed up at home," a civil servant said in Buea, capital of the Southwest Region, one of two provinces gripped by bloody separatist violence.

Ahead of polling, the streets were empty except for heavily-armed military patrols; shops and homes were shuttered; and many people were tight-lipped -- "there's fear of reprisals," taxi driver Derrick Mbua said.

The elections, to renew Cameroon's legislature and local councils, should have been held in 2017 but were twice postponed.

Their credibility has already been dented by a boycott by the country's biggest opposition party.

Its leader Maurice Kamto spent nine months in jail after contested presidential elections in 2018 won by Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for 37 of his 86 years.

But Sunday's vote also faces a mighty security challenge in the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

They are home to Cameroon's anglophones, who account for around four million of the 23 million population in this mainly French-speaking country -- their presence is a legacy of decolonisation in the late 1950s.