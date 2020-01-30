Eighteen Nigerian states grapple with leprosy epidemic

Eighteen states in Nigeria are experiencing a leprosy epidemic, with a record 1,095 new cases in 2018, according to the federal government.

All Africa reports that during the 2020 World Leprosy Day, minister of state for health Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora said the West African country was containing the crisis.

According to Mamora, efforts to curtail the disease to one leprosy case for every 10,000 people are being made through the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme that has treated more than 33,000 patients since 2009.