'Dangerous' to crop African voices on climate: Uganda activist

Africa is on the frontline of climate change, and it is crucial to listen to voices from the continent in global discussions about the crisis, Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate told AFP Tuesday.

Nakate was at the heart of a viral debate that erupted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week after she was cropped out of a photo of a young activists, including Greta Thunberg, taken after a press conference.

Nakate, a 23-year-old graduate in business administration, was the only black person and only African in the photo shoot and accused the Associated Press news agency of racism in cropping her out.

The agency said the photographer had cropped the photo for composition purposes.

However in an article on Monday AP said the incident had prompted "soul-searching" on the issues of racial sensitivity and inclusion.