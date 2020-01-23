Zimbabwe billionaire Strive Masiyiwa ends doctors' strike with fellowship fund
Doctors in Zimbabwe have agreed to end their four-month strike after a billionaire offered to set up a fund to mitigate the medical professionals’ grievances.
BBC reports that Strive Masiyiwa, telecom mogul and founder of Econet Wireless, has promised to set up a fund to pay up to 2,000 doctors.
The fund, which will run through a six-month fellowship programme, will provide an estimated $300 (R4,300) a month to doctors who protested against poor working conditions and called for better wages.
UPDATE! @SeniorDoctors @HigherLifeFDN @MoHCCZim @HeraldZimbabwe @NewsDayZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/vpeoLeCUSg— ZHDA (@ZHDAofficial) January 21, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.