Zimbabwe billionaire Strive Masiyiwa ends doctors' strike with fellowship fund

By Busang Senne - 23 January 2020 - 12:14
Doctors in Zimbabwe have been on strike for months.
Doctors in Zimbabwe have agreed to end their four-month strike after a billionaire offered to set up a fund to mitigate the medical professionals’ grievances.

BBC reports that Strive Masiyiwa, telecom mogul and founder of Econet Wireless, has promised to set up a fund to pay up to 2,000 doctors.

The fund, which will run through a six-month fellowship programme, will provide an estimated $300 (R4,300) a month to doctors who protested against poor working conditions and called for better wages.

