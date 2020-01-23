Zimbabwe billionaire Strive Masiyiwa ends doctors' strike with fellowship fund

Doctors in Zimbabwe have agreed to end their four-month strike after a billionaire offered to set up a fund to mitigate the medical professionals’ grievances.

BBC reports that Strive Masiyiwa, telecom mogul and founder of Econet Wireless, has promised to set up a fund to pay up to 2,000 doctors.

The fund, which will run through a six-month fellowship programme, will provide an estimated $300 (R4,300) a month to doctors who protested against poor working conditions and called for better wages.