Angola's Isabel dos Santos says run for president 'possible'

The billionaire daughter of Angola's ex-president, Isabel dos Santos, says she would consider running for president in the next election in 2022.

Dos Santos is being probed under an anti-graft campaign launched by her father's successor President Joao Lourenco, who has vowed to root out corruption and rebuild the economy.

Prosecutors last month froze the bank accounts and holdings owned by the 46-year-old businesswoman and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo.

Dos Santos has been named "Africa's richest woman" by Forbes magazine, which last year rated her net worth at $2.2 billion (two billion euros). Among many Angolans, her wealth and privileged status have earned her the nickname of "The Princess."

Dos Santos has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the investigation as "politically motivated."

Asked in an interview with Portuguese state broadcaster Radio e Televisao de Portugal (RTP) whether she would run for the top job in Angola, dos Santos said it was "possible".

"I will do everything I need to do to defend and serve my country," she said in the interview, broadcast late Wednesday.

Angolan political activist Rafael Marques dismissed her comments as a ploy to divert attention from the "plundering of the country".

"There are some who want to take refuge under a political cloak to say they are being persecuted for political reasons," he told AFP.