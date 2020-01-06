Bail for Zimbabwe vice-president's wife accused of trying to kill husband

The wife of Zimbabwe's vice-president was granted bail on Monday after three weeks in jail on charges of fraud, money laundering and attempted murder of her husband.

Marry Mubaiwa, 38, who is the wife of vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, 63, was arrested last month on allegations of attempted murder, fraud and contravening the country's exchange control laws by transferring about $1m (R14.28m) abroad.

The high court in Harare freed her on a 50,000 Zimbabwe dollars (R39,700) bail and she was ordered to surrender her diplomatic passport.

She also offered title deeds of her father's house as surety.

The businesswoman and former model who was previously married to a national football player, will report to the police twice weekly.

A trial date has not been set yet but she is due back in court on January 14 for a routine pretrial appearance.