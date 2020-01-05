Al-Shabaab militants attack US-Kenya military base: govt official.

Jihadists from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, a government official said.

"There was an attack but they have been repulsed," Lamu Commissioner Irungu Macharia told AFP.

He said the attack took place before dawn at the base known as Camp Simba, and that "a security operation is ongoing", without saying if there had been casualties.

"We are not sure if there are still remnants within," he said.