Mozambique opposition rejects accusation of role in attacks

Mozambique's main opposition on Monday dismissed government accusations that it was responsible for highway ambushes that have left at least 10 dead.

Armed men have attacked buses and trucks travelling on the main north-to-south highway in central Mozambique, an opposition bastion.

The government, which last week announced it would organise military escorts on the road, has pinned the blame on Renamo, a former guerrilla group turned opposition party.

But Renamo chief Ossufo Momade, at a press conference on Monday, insisted that his group had not returned to armed conflict.

"We deny any part in the attacks which occurred and repeat that our forces are confined to their bases... pending demobilisation," Momade said.

"We challenge the government to set up a commission of inquiry into the source of these attacks and to identify those responsible."

The attacks have taken place in the aftermath of general elections in October that saw President Filipe Nyusi win a new five-year term.