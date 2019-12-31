Angola freezes bank accounts of ex-president's daughter Isabel dos Santos

An Angolan court, acting in a graft investigation, has frozen bank accounts held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, the public prosecutor said.

Dos Santos - who has been nicknamed Africa's wealthiest woman - is being investigated with her husband Sindika Dokolo in a corruption affair involving more than a billion dollars, it said in a statement issued late on Monday.

The probe is looking at alleged irregularities involving state companies, including the oil giant Sonangol which Isabel dos Santos used to run, and a diamond-marketing firm, Sodiam.

A tribunal in the capital Luanda, in a decision issued on December 23, ordered bank accounts held by the couple to be frozen.

Their holdings in several Angolan companies, including the telecoms firm Unitel and cement company Cimangola, have also been frozen, the statement said.

The court's decision also applies to a Portuguese businessman, Mario da Silva.

In a tweet, Isabel dos Santos, 46, said she sent "a message of tranquility and confidence to my teams."

"We will continue, every day, in every business, doing our best and fighting for what I believe in for Angola. The road is long, the truth will prevail. United we stand strong," she said.