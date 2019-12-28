Africa

Mogadishu car bomb blast leaves 76 dead: ambulance official

By afp.com - 28 December 2019 - 11:53
A car bomb in Mogadishu has left 76 people dead
Image: 123RF/ Weerachai Khumfu

A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 76 dead and scores injured, an ambulance official said.

"The number of casualties we have confirmed is 76 dead and 70 wounded, it could still be higher," the director of the private Aamin Ambulance services, Abdukadir Abdirahman Haji told AFP.

