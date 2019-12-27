Little party mood in Cameroon as 60th anniversary looms

Next year will see a wave of celebrations in Africa among 17 countries that gained their independence in 1960.

But in Cameroon, the first country in the jubilee line, the mood among many people is sour.

The highly diverse central-western state was traditionally viewed as one of the most stable in Africa.

But today, a combination of conflict, political tension and economic uncertainty are putting the country through one of its most wrenching periods since it decolonised from France on January 1, 1960.

"We're not thinking about the 60th anniversary. We just accept it," said David Fomuso, a father of three, in an impoverished district of Douala, Cameroon's oil hub.

"If there hadn't been the crisis, I would be partying right now."

Two years ago, Fomuso and his family fled his village in western Cameroon where the security forces are battling armed separatists campaigning for a breakaway state for the country's English-speaking minorities.