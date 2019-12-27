Algeria reviews security as Turkey readies Libya intervention

Algeria's newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has chaired a rare meeting of the country's top security body to discuss contingency plans for a threatened Turkish military intervention in neighbouring Libya.

The High Security Council met on Thursday and "discussed the situation in the region, particularly on the borders with Libya and Mali", the president's office said in a statement.

"It decided on a battery of measures to boost the protection of our borders and national territory, and to revitalise Algeria's role on the international stage, particularly concerning these two issues."

The statement did not elaborate on the measures to be taken but said the council would meet again "periodically and whenever necessary".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday opened the way for direct military intervention in Libya, announcing a parliamentary vote in early January on sending troops to support the UN-recognised Tripoli government against the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar.