1960: Africa's year of independence

The year 1960 was to be crucial for Africa: 17 sub-Saharan countries became independent from their European colonisers, 14 of them from France.

Here is a timeline of events in Africa that year:

- January -

- 1: Cameroon, a former German protectorate split between Britain and France after World War I, becomes independent

- 9: Egypt's President Gamal Abdel Nasser launches construction of the Aswan Dam on the Nile

- 9: Zambia independence leader Kenneth Kaunda is released after nine months in jail in the British colony of Northern Rhodesia

- 12: Britain lifts a state of emergency in place in Kenya since 1952, at the outbreak of the Mau Mau rebellion against colonial rule

- 24: The start of Algeria's week-long uprising by defenders of "French Algeria" in which more than 20 people are killed in clashes with authorities

- February -

- 3: British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan delivers his "Wind of Change" speech in South Africa, criticising apartheid and indicating Britain would not block independence in its colonies

- 13: France tests its first nuclear bomb in Algeria's Tanezrouft desert

- 29: An earthquake destroys Morocco's city of Agadir and kills 12,000-15,000 people

- March -

- 21: Police fire into a demonstration by black South Africans at Sharpeville outside Johannesburg, killing 69

- April -

- 4: Senegal becomes independent from France

- 8: South Africa bans the black opposition African National Congress (ANC) and Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) parties

- 19: Founding of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) to push for Namibia's independence from occupying South Africa

- 27: Togo becomes independent from France