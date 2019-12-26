Burkina Faso in mourning amid wave of jihadist attacks

Burkina Faso was in mourning Wednesday after a wave of jihadist attacks left 35 civilians, mostly women, and dozens of soldiers dead in the troubled West African country.

Security sources told AFP Wednesday that "around a dozen soldiers were killed" in an attack overnight in Hallele in the volatile northern province of Soum.

Seven soldiers also died in simultaneous attacks Tuesday on the northern town of Arbinda and a military base, which lasted several hours and were of a "rare intensity", the army said, while 80 assailants were killed.

Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen frequent jihadist attacks which have left hundreds of people dead since the start of 2015 when Islamist extremist violence began to spread across the Sahel region.