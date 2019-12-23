Belgian court jails Rwandan for 25 years for genocide

A Belgian court on Friday sentenced a former Rwandan official convicted of genocide for his part in his country's 1994 massacres to 25 years in prison.

Fabien Neretse, an agricultural engineer, was arrested in France in 2011 and was found guilty of genocide and war crimes on Thursday after a trial in the Brussels high court.

Presiding judge Sophie Leclercq said the 71-year-old had committed "an irreparable attack against the whole of humanity" and shown himself at the trial to be without pity or remorse for his crimes.

Some 25 years after the horror in Rwanda that left 800,000 people dead, Neretse became the first person to be convicted in former colonial power Belgium on a genocide charge.

Leclercq said his crimes constituted "atrocities that defy the imagination" which threatened "the peace and well-being of the world".

"He has shown himself to be without pity, and extremely organised to the extent of setting up a militia," the judge said.

"Convinced of his impunity and the rightness of his actions, he did not hesitate to brag about what he did and even to present one of his victims as a trophy."

Neretse protested his innocence throughout the trial and was given five years less than the 30 demanded by prosecutors on account of his age.

He was also convicted of war crimes for 11 killings in Rwanda, under Belgium's code of universal jurisdiction for the most serious offences.