CEF wins court battle over sale of controversial oil sale contracts

A judgment in the supreme court of appeal clears the way for the Central Energy Fund to continue legal proceedings to set aside sales contracts for the disposal of 10-million barrels of strategic oil reserves to various companies.

The case has its genesis in the review application brought in the Cape high court by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) and its subsidiary, the Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF), against its own decisions taken in 2015 to sell the barrels at low prices to various companies.

Before the review application could begin, three of the companies - Contango Trading, Natixis and Glencore Energy UK - sought various documents that the CEF and the SFF referred to in their founding application.

These were a “legal review”, two opinions from senior counsel and two reports furnished by auditing firms KPMG and PwC.

In its founding affidavit, the former CEF chairperson Luvo Makasi explained that then energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson had in June 2016 directed the CEF to conduct a “legal review” of all the contracts conducted by the fund over two years.