Africa

Intercape bus passengers robbed at gunpoint en route to Zimbabwe

By Iavan Pijoos - 17 December 2019 - 15:03
Busess stand idle in this file picture. Intercape passengers travelling from Joburg to Harare were robbed at gunpoint of their cellphones, cash and jewellery on December 7.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Intercape passengers were stripped of their belongings at gunpoint by a gang of robbers near Kranskop tollgate on the N1 in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said on Tuesday that two men who had pretended to be passengers pointed guns at the bus driver and ordered him to stop the vehicle.

“It is still unclear where the two got in. After stopping, another vehicle coming from behind with more robbers got into the bus and started robbing everybody,” he said.

He said the gang had at least eight members, who robbed passengers of their cellphones, money and jewellery.

Intercape confirmed that the incident happened around 11pm on Saturday December 7. The bus had been travelling from Johannesburg to Harare.

“This completely random, uncontrollable act by criminals masquerading as passengers is regretted by Intercape,” the company said in a statement.

"We would like to confirm that as an organisation we strive to keep our passengers safe at all times. Intercape would like to apologise to our most valued passengers for any inconvenience."

No arrests have been made.

