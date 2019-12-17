Africa

Blade Nzimande receives Fort Hare report - but won't reveal findings just yet

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 17 December 2019 - 18:42
An independent report into a range of matters at Fort Hare University is ready for publication.
An investigation into the financial affairs of the University of Fort Hare, in the Eastern Cape, has been released, the higher education department announced on Tuesday.

However, the findings of the investigation will not be made public until they are published in the government gazette.

In July 2019, higher education minister Blade Nzimande appointed an independent assessor, Prof Chris Brink, a former vice-chancellor at the university, to investigate a range of matters related to governance and management at Fort Hare.

The higher education department said Nzimande had approved the report for publication in the gazette.

"The minister has also shared the report with the [Fort Hare] administrator, Prof Loyiso Nongxa, so that he can consider his response on the findings and recommendations contained therein and how the university will give effect to the recommendations," said the department.

The department said it hoped the recommendations in the report would help Fort Hare restore good governance and management. "The minister also urges the public to study the report as this will assist in strengthening accountability and promoting the implementation of the recommendations," it added.

Nzimande thanked all those who contributed to the report and cooperated with the investigation.

“I will also be tabling the report before the National Assembly. I plan to meet with the administrator and the independent assessors in the New Year, as part of processing the report," he said.

