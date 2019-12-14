Sudan's Bashir gets two years' detention for corruption

Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced Saturday to two years' detention in a correctional centre for corruption in the first of several cases against the ousted autocrat.

The charges stemmed from millions of dollars received by the toppled strongman from Saudi Arabia.

Bashir, who was deposed by the army in April after months of mass protests against his three-decade rule, appeared in court in a metal cage wearing a traditional white jalabiya and turban for the verdict.

He was convicted of "corruption" and "possession of foreign currency", judge Al Sadiq Abdelrahman said, charges which can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Instead the court, taking into account his age, ordered the 75-year-old to serve two years in a correctional centre for the elderly.