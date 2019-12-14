Jihadists execute four hostages in Nigeria: French NGO

Jihadists have executed four Nigerian hostages held since July, French aid group Action Against Hunger said, adding that one of its staff and two drivers were among those killed.

The four were among six hostages abducted and held by the jihadists in northeastern Nigeria, the Paris-based NGO said.

"The armed group responsible for the kidnapping of humanitarian workers on July 18 have murdered four hostages," Action Against Hunger said in a statement on Friday that did not identify the victims.

Another of the hostages was killed in September.

The aid group said it was "extremely concerned and calls for the immediate release of its staff member, Grace, who remains in captivity".

A decade-long Islamist insurgency has killed 35,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in northeast Nigeria.

The violence has now spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

The six hostages - an Action Against Hunger employee, two drivers and three health ministry personnel - were kidnapped while delivering humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Borno State.

Their driver was killed in the ambush carried out by militants believed to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group.