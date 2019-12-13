South Sudanese refugee killed in Uganda clashes

A South Sudanese refugee was killed and several others seriously wounded in northern Uganda during clashes with locals, an official said Friday.

The violence in Adjumani district, near the border with South Sudan, began on Wednesday and was sparked by the death of a local man who was suspected of being killed by a refugee.

"The police and the army have deployed in the refugee camp and the surrounding areas to stop the violent clashes and calm has been restored," Adjumani district commissioner Peter Dana told AFP.