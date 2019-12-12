Five die in jihadist attack on Somalia army

Four civilians and a soldier were killed when heavily-armed Somali jihadists attacked an army base north of the capital, military sources and witnesses said Thursday.

Witnesses said dozens of al-Shabaab members, arriving aboard four pickup trucks, took part in the attack late Wednesday on Hilweyne base 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of Mogadishu, while a soldier said there had been hundreds of assailants.

The jihadists, whose organisation is affiliated to Al-Qaeda, took over the camp for a while before pulling out.

"After (a) tactical retreat by the armed forces, the military is back to the camp now and the situation is under control," said Mohamed Salad, a Somali military commander in the nearby town of Balcad.

"We have lost one soldier in the fighting, but the terrorists also killed four other civilians including two women who were running small businesses near the camp."