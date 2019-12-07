Jihadists kill eight in Kenya bus attack

Several police officers were among at least eight people killed in an attack on a bus in northeast Kenya claimed Saturday by the Somali Islamist Al-Shebaab group.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta had been briefed on the "brutal" murders of eight people, including police, during the attack in Wajir county, a presidential spokesperson said Saturday.

However a senior police source told AFP that the toll was 10 dead, seven of them police.

"We lost seven police officers in the bus attack," the source said, asking not to be named.

"The total number of the people killed are 10. One was identified as a local doctor."

A police statement released Friday evening gave no casualty toll, just noting that the bus, which linked the towns of Wajir and Mandera, came under attack about 17:30 local time (1430 GMT).