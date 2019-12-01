Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia

A bus carrying Tunisian tourists crashed in mountains in the country's north on Sunday, killing 22 people and injuring 21, the interior ministry said.

The bus was travelling through the Ain Snoussi region when it plunged over a cliff, the ministry said.

The vehicle had "fallen into a ravine after crashing through an iron barrier," it said on its Facebook page.

All those aboard were Tunisians, said the tourism ministry.