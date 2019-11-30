Nigerian justice struggles with rising number of sex abuse cases

A dozen officers are squeezed into the dimly lit Lagos State Police Gender Unit between worn desks and witnesses writing statements, as the force struggles to cope with an increasing number of reports of sex abuse in Nigeria.

Recent figures are scarce but according to the United Nations, one in four women in the country experiences sexual abuse before they turn 18.

Lagos is the only one of the 36 states in Africa's most populous nation with a force dedicated to tackling gender-based violence.

Conditions in the unit - one of 12 serving the chaotic megacity of 20 million - are basic.

It has no interrogation room, no dedicated vehicle and no computers.

Wedged in a corner behind mounds of loose files, officers point to a small plastic chair where alleged victims - most frequently children, with many aged around just 10 - are brought to give statements.

"You can see, we're just managing," Detective Inspector Alaba Munisola, the head of the unit, told AFP.

"The number of reported cases has been rising and rising."

Greater numbers of women are speaking out against prevalent sexual violence in the country, with both NGOs and police saying the number of reported cases has increased rapidly in recent years.