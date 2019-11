Tanzanian anger as aircraft seized in Canada.

An aeroplane being delivered to Tanzania's national airline has been impounded in Canada over a Namibian-born farmer's $33-million(R486.130548 )compensation claim, Tanzania's foreign minister said Saturday.

The DHC Dash 8-400 aircraft, a turboprop also known as the Bombardier Q400 which seats up to 90 people, is the second to be seized in connection with case.

In August, an Airbus 220-300 aircraft was seized in South Africa's Johannesburg airport, after it landed on a flight from Tanzania, but was released in September.

"The same person who went to court in South Africa, and caused the impounding of Airbus in August, went to a Canadian court," Tanzania's Foreign Minister Palamagamba Kabudi.

The plane, built by Canada's De Havilland company, was due for delivery as part of a fleet expansion of the government-run Air Tanzania.

"We won in a case with this man in South Africa," Kabudi added, speaking at a government function broadcast on state-media in Tanzania's capital Dodoma.

"I wonder why this person has emerged in Canada - but our lawyers are getting ready."

'Angry'

He did not give details of how or where the plane was seized.

"I summoned the Canadian ambassador to Tanzania and clearly told him that Tanzania is not happy - and we are actually angry," Kabudi said.