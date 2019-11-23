'Horror houses' shed light on care crisis for Nigerian addicts

The day his wife walked out 10 years ago, Nigerian musician Jagunlabi started taking drugs to make the shadows go away.

The drugs came to stay.

Today, after suffering a heart attack, Jagunlabi is desperate to end his addiction but has no idea how to get help.

"I don't know where to go, I can't trust (rehab) centres here," he told AFP, sitting in a park in the nation's economic capital Lagos. "They can chain you, molest you."

Substance abuse in Africa's most populous country has been described as an "epidemic" by the United Nations but there is almost no proper treatment available for those trying to recover.

The grim problem has come to light after a string of raids on so-called rehabilitation centres where hundreds of inmates, mainly men and boys, have been found chained and abused in atrocious conditions.

The unregulated institutes, billed as Islamic schools or run by evangelical churches -- are used by desperate families who often send relatives struggling with drugs, drink or mental illness in the hope they will get better.

But the treatment is brutal and relies more on prayer than proven medical interventions.

Jagunlabi, who gave only his stage name, recounted how his family had tried to take him to a religious camp just two days earlier.

"A week of prayer and fasting... it would kill me. I'm too weak," he said.

Once a successful performer who has now seen his career destroyed by addiction, he showed off newspaper clippings about his music from the early 2000s.

"I used to be big," he said. "I need medication, I need to sleep".

Just 300 psychiatrists

The scandal over the abusive centres, dubbed "horror houses" by the media, has put pressure on the authorities.

President Muhammadu Buhari insisted "no responsible democratic government would tolerate the existence of the torture chambers" and officials have sought to close the worst of them.

But moves to clamp down on the facilities have had mixed results.