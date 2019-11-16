Violence feared as Nigerians vote in state elections

Nigerians began voting to elect new governors in two states on Saturday with security forces out in numbers to prevent any violence following pre-vote attacks.

The two states, southern oil-rich Bayelsa and central Kogi, are among seven states where gubernatorial elections are held at different times from the general election due to court rulings.

Bayelsa has been ruled by the main opposition People's Democratic Party since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Voting opened late in most polling stations in the state, with long queues of voters forming in Yenagoa, the state capital, and elsewhere.

The polls were officially to close at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT), but electoral officials said everybody queuing would be allowed to vote even after the deadline.

The Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) said over 31,000 police had been deployed, as well as 87 gunboats, to prevent, or deal with, any electoral violence.