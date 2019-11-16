Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives: local official
Assailants in DR Congo killed have 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives against Ugandan rebel strongholds in the east of the country, a local official said on Saturday.
The latest killings, which occurred in the night from Friday to Saturday, take the total number of those killed in revenge attacks to around 30.
