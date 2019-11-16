Africa

Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives: local official

By AFP - 16 November 2019 - 15:38
A South African soldier serving with a UN peacekeeping force is seen in Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Image: James Oatway

Assailants in DR Congo killed have 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives against Ugandan rebel strongholds in the east of the country, a local official said on Saturday.

The latest killings, which occurred in the night from Friday to Saturday, take the total number of those killed in revenge attacks to around 30.

