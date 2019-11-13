The cost to stop women dying in childbirth by 2030? 46 military aircrafts

Countries need about $264 billion - the equivalent cost of 110 military aircrafts - to end maternal deaths, gender based violence, child marriage, and provide family planning to all women by 2030, said a United Nations study.

An investment of $115.5 billion - which is equivalent to the cost of 46 high-end military aircrafts - would end needless maternal deaths by 2030, researchers said at the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Kenya.

The price for ending the 12 million child marriages every year would be $35 billion, they said, adding it would cost $600 to spare a girl from becoming a child bride - the equivalent cost of a one night in a luxury hotel.

Nations have committed to three global goals related to women's sexual and reproductive rights within the next 10 years, but the report by the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) found there was a funding shortfall to meet these targets.

"We now know how much and where we need to invest. These figures are a drop in the ocean compared to the dividend expected and the funds available," UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem told the global conference late on Tuesday.

"I believe it's wrong to even refer to this as a cost. These are smart, affordable investments that will transform the lives of women and girls, their societies, and our world. The cost of inaction is much higher."