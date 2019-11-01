Africa

Malawi court suspends wearing of wigs and gowns as temperatures soar

By Reuters - 01 November 2019 - 13:50
A former British protectorate, Malawi still follows the British legal system, with the wearing of wigs and robes a requirement for judges and lawyers.
A former British protectorate, Malawi still follows the British legal system, with the wearing of wigs and robes a requirement for judges and lawyers.
Image: Olga Krichevtseva \ 123rf

Malawi's constitutional court has suspended its requirement that lawyers and judges wear traditional white wigs and black robes in the courtroom as an early season heatwave sweeps the southern African nation.

Temperatures in some parts of the country have hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) this week, the country's Department of Meteorological Services said.

Malawi, a former British protectorate, still follows the British legal system, with the wearing of wigs and robes a requirement for judges and lawyers.

But Chikosa Silungwe, one of the lawyers in court this week in the capital, Lilongwe, said the heatwave was making the court's work challenging.

"It's simple really. The heatwave this week meant that the gowns and wigs were uncomfortable," he said in a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Hong Kong in legal wrangle over lawyer wigs

Hong Kong’s lawyers were embroiled in a legal wrangle with a difference — over whether solicitors should be allowed to don horse-hair wigs ...
News
6 years ago

He was he wasn't ready to attribute the excessive heat to climate change, noting "that's stretching it too far".

But Jolamu Nkhokwe, Malawi's director of climate change and meteorological services, said that while a range of factors contribute to higher temperatures, "the big suspect of this heatwave is climate change".

"The (temperature) figures within their respective areas are higher than what is always expected during this time of the year," as the southern hemisphere heads toward summer, he said.

Agnes Patemba, the registrar for the country's high court and a judicial spokeswoman, said the lifting of the wig and gown requirement, which began Wednesday, was a temporary measure.

"There is a heatwave and that has compelled the court to indeed do away with wigs and gowns. It is not the first time this has been done," Patemba said in an interview.

Malawi's high court is currently hearing a petition brought by the country's political opposition seeking to nullify this year's elections, which it says were marred by irregularities.

The country's ministry of health has issued a press statement warning of heat risks and urging people to take precautions.

Malawi jails first official in 'Cashgate' scandal

A Malawi court Tuesday ordered a senior government official jailed for three years, in the first sentence to be handed down in the so-called Cashgate ...
News
5 years ago

'We will support him no matter what': Shepherd Bushiri's followers

Controversial self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on ...
News
2 months ago

Fear and stigma mark life for gays in conservative Malawi

Fearing persecution after being outed as gay, Aniz Mitha fled Malawi.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X