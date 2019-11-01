Malawi court suspends wearing of wigs and gowns as temperatures soar

Malawi's constitutional court has suspended its requirement that lawyers and judges wear traditional white wigs and black robes in the courtroom as an early season heatwave sweeps the southern African nation.

Temperatures in some parts of the country have hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) this week, the country's Department of Meteorological Services said.

Malawi, a former British protectorate, still follows the British legal system, with the wearing of wigs and robes a requirement for judges and lawyers.

But Chikosa Silungwe, one of the lawyers in court this week in the capital, Lilongwe, said the heatwave was making the court's work challenging.

"It's simple really. The heatwave this week meant that the gowns and wigs were uncomfortable," he said in a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.