Botswana president Masisi sworn in as predecessor Khama snubs event

Botswana’s newly reelected President Mokgweetsi Masisi was sworn in on Friday during a ceremony snubbed by his predecessor after the two former allies fell out in a highly public feud.

In a speech before several thousand supporters, Masisi promised to tackle corruption in diamond-rich Botswana, which has been seen across Africa as a beacon of stability and democracy.

Masisi did not mention his predecessor, Ian Khama, who has been embroiled in a dispute with the president since last year and who himself is now entangled in a corruption scandal.

“My government will put in place... mechanisms through the application of practices of good governance to ensure that corruption is defeated,” Masisi said.