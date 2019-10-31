Nigeria allows 2 aid groups to resume work in volatile north

Nigeria has lifted a ban on two international humanitarian bodies it accused of aiding "terrorists" in the country's restive north, the birthplace of the Boko Haram jihadist group.

Without warning in September, the military moved in and closed down the offices of Action Against Hunger (ACF) and a second NGO Mercy Corps in northeast Nigeria.

After shutting its offices, the military accused Paris-based ACF of "aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities" by supplying food and drugs to the jihadist fighters.

The NGO denied the charges and, along with Mercy Corps, called for the army to reverse the closure.

"The suspension of the two international Humanitarian organisations - Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger is temporarily lifted," said Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadia Farouq late Wednesday.