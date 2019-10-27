Mozambique's Nyusi re-elected in disputed poll: commission

Incumbent President Filipe Nyusi won a five-year term in Mozambique's election this month, the electoral commission announced on Sunday, despite claims of widespread cheating.

Nyusi of the ruling Frelimo party scored 73 percent of the vote, ahead of Ossufo Momade of the rebel group turned opposition party Renamo with almost 22 percent, commission chairman Abdul Carimo said at a press briefing.

Nyusi had been widely predicted to win, based on unofficial results from the October 15 vote, and Frelimo had already organised victory celebrations in the capital on Sunday.

Renamo last week urged the Mozambique population to reject the "massive electoral fraud" it claims took place during the polls.