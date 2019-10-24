Rights groups demand release of 4 Burundi journalists

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Thursday called for the release of four journalists and their driver who were arrested while covering a deadly clash between Burundi security forces and rebels from neighbouring DRCongo.

Burundi police said 14 members of the group RED-Tabara were killed on Tuesday.

The organisation, based in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo, is headed by one of Burundi's most outspoken opponents, Alexis Sinduhij, the government and diplomats believe.

RSF said the journalists with the Iwacu newspaper "were arrested (Tuesday) at midday while trying to get witness statements from residents fleeing the fighting".

The group said the reporters were being held alongside their driver in Bubanza in northwestern Burundi.

"These journalists were just doing their job by going to the scene to verify information about armed clashes... we urge authorities to free them without delay," said the RSF's Africa chief, Arnaud Froger.

Police spokesman Moise Nkurunziza did not want to reveal the reason behind their arrest during a press conference, citing "confidentiality of investigations".

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday also demanded the journalists' "immediate release."