Nigerian 'serial killer' pleads guilty to 'cult-like' murders

A Nigerian man accused of strangling women after luring them to hotels in a string of cult-like killings has pleaded guilty to murder, police said on Wednesday.

Gracious David West was arrested last month after police found the bodies of at least eight women in various hotels around the oil city of Port Harcourt.

"The suspect was charged yesterday [Tuesday] with the murder of 10 women but he only accepted responsibility for the deaths of nine," Rivers state police spokesperson Nnamdi Omoni told AFP.

Omoni said West pleaded guilty to the crime and was remanded in prison until November 18 for further hearing.