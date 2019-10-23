Mali president on the ropes as jihadist revolt mounts

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has few strong cards left to play as he seeks to roll back a jihadist insurgency and mounting public discontent.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have died since armed Islamists began their revolt in northern Mali in 2012 - a campaign that has spread to the country's volatile centre and to neighbouring Burkina Faso.

The failure of Mali's poorly-equipped and demoralised military is now sparking an outcry, shaking confidence in Keita's government.

Relatives of dozens of troops killed in twin attacks in central Mali took to the streets on October 2 to accuse the government of failure and indifference - a scenario that stoked memories of the runup to a military coup in 2012.

"When army wives ask their husbands not to go to the front anymore because they are underequipped, when people talk about corruption in the military, isn't it time to be asking questions?" an African diplomat in Bamako asked.

Keita called for three days of national mourning after the bloodbath, appealed for unity and downplayed any speculation that he could be toppled.

"No military coup will prevail in Mali, let it be said," said Keita, who was elected in August 2013 and re-elected last year. "(...) I don't think this is on the agenda at all."