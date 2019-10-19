Partial Mozambique election results show big win for ruling party

Partial results for Mozambique's high-stakes general election were released on Friday, showing President Filipe Nyusi and his ruling Frelimo party headed for a dominant victory.

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) published the incomplete results as the US embassy in the country said its observers witnessed voting irregularities that it said "strains credulity".

Frelimo, which has ruled the southern African nation for 44 years, had been widely expected to win the presidential, parliamentary and provincial polls held on Tuesday.

But the lopsided nature of partial results published by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) on Friday could revive fears over the country's fragile peace deal.

According to the CNE's running website tally, Nyusi won 75 percent of the 830,000 votes counted so far - just six percent of the country's 13 million registered voters - in the presidential election.