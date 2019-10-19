Mozambique's Renamo calls for vote to be annulled

Mozambique's main opposition party Renamo on Saturday called for this week's election to be annulled, accusing the government of breaching a peace deal by using violence and intimidation on voting day.

Partial results from Tuesday's election show President Filipe Nyusi and his ruling Frelimo party headed for a major victory but the poll was marred by claims of fraud and irregularities.

Renamo accused Frelimo of violating a "cessation of hostilities agreement" under the August peace deal which states no party should "commit acts of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political objectives".

The party said some of its delegates were arrested after they caught poll organisers handing out more than one Frelimo ballot paper to voters.