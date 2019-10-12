Killing of Mozambique election observer casts pall over vote

The gunmen left nothing to chance. The dark green four-wheel drive has no less than 10 bullet holes lodged into the driver's side door.

It was an execution.

Anastacio Matavele, the 58-year-old head of a local election observation mission, was shot dead at the wheel of his car in the southeastern Mozambique city of Xai-Xai on Monday.

It was just over a week before elections in the southern African nation, and the shocking assassination of a prominent election observer - as well numerous other violent incidents across the country during an increasingly fraught campaign - has heightened tensions ahead of the vote on Tuesday.

Filipe Mahanjane recalls the death of his friend.

"That day Anastacio had organised training for observers who wanted to follow the electoral process," he says. "He made the opening speech then had to leave for the city centre."