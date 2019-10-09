Mozambique says army killed 9 jihadists in restive north

Mozambican soldiers killed nine "evildoers" in the volatile north ahead of general elections next week, the government has said, in the first ever official confirmation of an attack on jihadists.

Suspected Islamists have conducted a slew of attacks on remote villages in Mozambique's gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado province since October 2017.

More than 300 people have been killed and sometimes beheaded, prompting President Filipe Nyusi to promise a crackdown on the assailants.

Security forces have been patrolling the region since the start of the attacks.

"Security forces (engaged in)... a fight against evildoers that resulted in the slaughter of nine of them," on Saturday, the defence ministry said in a statement.