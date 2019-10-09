Ethiopia's peacemaking prime minister emerges as a Nobel favourite

During a high-level meeting at Ethiopia's foreign ministry in July, officials were shocked by social media reports that their prime minister was visiting Eritrea.

No one in the room had been informed of Abiy Ahmed's trip, his second since clinching a peace deal last year that ended two decades of hostility between the two neighbours.

"The foreign office was not in the loop," said a senior official who was present. "We learned of it from the Eritrean media, on Facebook and Twitter."

The surprise visit is typical of Abiy, who both fans and critics say often relies on bold personal initiatives and charisma to drive change instead of working through government institutions.

Nebiat Getachew, the foreign ministry spokesman, said policy was well co-ordinated but he did not confirm that Abiy had made the July trip without informing the ministry.

The deal with Eritrea won Abiy international plaudits. He is the bookmakers' favourite to win a Nobel Peace Prize on Friday after climate activist Greta Thunberg.