In Morocco, heroin addiction sweeps cannabis corridor

In a filthy squat in a beach town in northern Morocco, drug users inject and smoke heroin, a relatively recent scourge plaguing a region long known for cannabis and contraband.

Rachid says he does nothing with his life, except heroin.

"I shoot up four or five times a day," the 34-year-old said, breathing raggedly.

He shows his arms, scarred from a decade of injecting, before taking a sniff of glue to "prolong the high".

Half a dozen others are shooting up or smoking heroin alongside Rachid in the squat, located behind a police station in M'diq, a Mediterranean resort near the city of Tetouan.

A dose of the powerful opiate they heat on aluminium foil sells for between 2.8 and 6.5 euros ($3-7) for a tenth of a gram.

Every week, a team from the Association for the Fight Against AIDS (ALCS) comes to the squat to hand out syringes to prevent the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis.

The sale and consumption of heroin is illegal in Morocco, but thanks to the efforts of ALCS in Tetouan, "it is very rare that users are arrested for their own personal consumption", said Dr Mohamed El Khammas.

He runs the harm reduction programme launched by ALCS in 2009, which combines awareness raising, distribution of materials like clean needles and screening.

"The idea is not to moralise, but to help the user to reduce negative effects," Khammas said.