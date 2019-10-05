African migrant child dies trying to reach Spain

A young African child has died off the coast of Spain after being rescued from a packed boat carrying 66 migrants, the maritime rescue services said Friday.

Aged about six, the child died on Thursday while being transported by helicopter to the southern coastal city of Almeria, said a spokeswoman, who was unable to say whether it was a girl or a boy, nor specify the nationality.

Rescuers located the boat in the Alboran Sea between Morocco and Spain in waters just off Motril, a town 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Malaga, after being tipped off by the NGO Caminando Fronteras ("Walking Borders").

Among those on board were 20 children and 14 women, one of whom was pregnant, the spokeswoman said.