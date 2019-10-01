Lawyer for Tanzanian journalist appeals to president for pardon

The lawyer for a prominent Tanzanian journalist arrested more than two months ago called on Tuesday on President John Magufuli to pardon him as a court postponed a hearing into his case for a sixth time.

Erick Kabendera, who has written for international publications, was charged in August with leading organised crime, failing to pay taxes and money laundering.

His lawyers reject the charges and say the case is politically motivated. Rights groups have also said the case is politically motivated.

Jebra Kambole, Kabendera's lead counsel, told reporters that on behalf of Kabendera and his family he was calling on the president to pardon him "if in his duties as a journalist, somewhere, somehow, did something wrong to the president or the government".

"We are apologising for that ... we would like him to consider this request," Kambole said.