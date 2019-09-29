Fake Zambia opposition interview sparks furore over gay rights

A fake news interview claiming Zambia's main opposition leader supported gay rights caused uproar in the conservative African country on Thursday, prompting him to reject the comments as part of an attempt to tarnish his image.

The article, which was falsely attributed to AFP and US news agency AP, said that UNPD party chief Hakainde Hichilema had supported legalising relations between members of the same sex.

"In a democracy people must choose where they belong and whom they have intimate relationships with. As soon as we form government, these are some of the rights our Constitution will enshrine," the fake interview cites him as saying.

The deeply conservative African state does not explicitly forbid homosexual relations, but the constitution bans relations that "go against nature" with a punishment of up to 14 years in prison.

President Edgar Lungu, who was re-elected in 2016, has spoken out strongly against gay rights, despite pressure from donor countries that provide essential aid to the country.

Hichilema took to Twitter to dismiss the claims, suggesting it was an attempt by Lungu's ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party to damage his image.

"I don't get bothered when I hear PF chaps feeding the nation on diet of lies over lesbian and gay rights," he wrote.

"We are God fearing and there is no single chance of us supporting unbiblical things. Let's focus on fixing this broken economy."

The fake interview was published as Lungu, in power since 2015, faces mounting opposition complaints that he is cracking down on dissent and seeking to consolidate power with reforms that sap parliament.